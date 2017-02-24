Snow emergencies in four central Wisconsin cities

(WAOW) - Four central Wisconsin communities declared snow emergencies Friday as a winter storm moved through the area. Forecasters predicted it would dump another 5 inches before moving eastward by Saturday.

A snow emergency bans parking on city streets to allow plows to clear away the snow more easily.

Communities with snow emergencies:

MERRILL

-Effective Friday at 12 p.m. Friday and expires Saturday at 6 a.m.

SCHOFIELD

-Effective Friday at 6 a.m. until Sunday at 3 p.m.

WAUSAU

-Effective Friday at 2 p.m. noon and expires Saturday at noon.

WESTON

-Effective Friday at 6 a.m. and expires Saturday at 3 p.m.