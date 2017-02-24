Crews rescue Waupaca Co. man who fell through ice - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Crews rescue Waupaca Co. man who fell through ice

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
IOLA, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Waupaca County man is recovering Friday, after crews rescued him from Lake Hatch in Iola.

He fell through the ice into freezing waters Thursday, while walking back from his ice fishing post.

Both the Iola and Scandinavia fire departments responded.

The man was taken to the hospital for hypothermia.

Fire officials are urging people to stay off the ice.

