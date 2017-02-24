Cross-country skiing resumes at Nine Mile Forest on Saturday

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The storm that moved through central Wisconsin dumped up to 7 inches of new snow, allowing Nine Mile Forest Recreation Area to reopen for cross-country skiing Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., authorities said Friday.

"At this time, only the 10k will be open with more trails to follow as grooming allows," Operation Manager Andy Sims said.

More snow is expected before the storm blows eastward Saturday.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the park department at 715-261-1550.