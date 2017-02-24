Michael's Story: Wausau teen recovering from spinal cord injury

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Wausau teen is recovering after a freak accident left him paralyzed in January.

Michael Del Conte suffered a spinal cord injury after falling on the icy ground. After six weeks of hospitalization and rehabilitation, he is home, unable to walk but he has recovered the use of his hands.

"Every day something gets stronger or a task gets easier so that is good to see. It is nice to be home and back into a normal routine," the teenager said.

Del Conte and his older sister, Danielle, attend Wausau West High School.

On Thursday, they watched the Warriors take on the D.C. Everest Evergreens in girls basketball.

It was a family affair in the gym. Their father, Chris Conley, is the radio voice of the Evergreens and was doing the play-by-play of the game.

"My dad and mom, everyone, has been supportive and helpful. It's not always easy," Michael said.

His sister said her brother's prognosis for the future is up in the air right now. "Our goal is just to maximize whatever independence he can get."

West Athletic Director Pat Galligan coached Michael in soccer and says the sophomore's positive attitude inspires others.

"He has been given a lot to handle at his age. I am just so amazed and impressed with how he is doing," Galligan said.

Michael's journey is far from over, and his goals are big.

"I hope to get back to 100 percent, like I was before," Del Conte said. "You never know if it's possible. But when it comes to rehab, you have to give it your all."