Court closes Robin Thicke restraining order trial to public - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Court closes Robin Thicke restraining order trial to public

Posted:

  LOS ANGELES (AP) -- No public proceedings will be held in the trial of Robin Thicke focusing on a restraining order his ex-wife wants amid allegations that he abused her and their son.

   Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Roy Paul ruled Friday that the trial will start March 6 and be held behind closed doors as witnesses are questioned.

   Paul will decide whether the temporary restraining order that Thicke's ex-wife Paula Patton obtained should be extended.

   She accused the "Blurred Lines" singer of severely spanking their son and being physically abusive during their marriage.

   Thicke has been ordered to stay away from his ex-wife and only have supervised visits with his 6-year-old son.

   Thicke has denied abusing his son. His former lawyer has said there is no basis for the restraining order.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.