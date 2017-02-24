Suspects in Wood County beating plead not guilty - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Suspects in Wood County beating plead not guilty

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect
Emilio Velez-Ortiz (L), Kendrick Gatlin Emilio Velez-Ortiz (L), Kendrick Gatlin

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - Two men accused of handcuffing a man, beating him and robbing him at his home pleaded not guilty Friday to multiple felonies, according to online Wood County court records.

Kendrick C. Gatlin, 44, of Berlin and Emilio Velez-Ortiz, 23 of Marshfield entered the pleas after a judge ordered them to stand trial in the Jan. 31 incident that left a man hospitalized.

Each is charged with three felonies - armed robbery, false imprisonment and theft of at least $2,500.

The victim knew the pair and they had been "hanging out" drinking at his home in the 3900 block of Leonard Road in the Town of Seneca before Velez-Ortiz handcuffed him, according to testimony Friday. Then, the victim was assaulted by both men, lost consciousness and woke up the next day, summoning help at a neighbor's home when he freed his legs from restraints, court records said.

He later learned several items were missing from his home, court records said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.