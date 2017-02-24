Suspects in Wood County beating plead not guilty

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - Two men accused of handcuffing a man, beating him and robbing him at his home pleaded not guilty Friday to multiple felonies, according to online Wood County court records.

Kendrick C. Gatlin, 44, of Berlin and Emilio Velez-Ortiz, 23 of Marshfield entered the pleas after a judge ordered them to stand trial in the Jan. 31 incident that left a man hospitalized.

Each is charged with three felonies - armed robbery, false imprisonment and theft of at least $2,500.

The victim knew the pair and they had been "hanging out" drinking at his home in the 3900 block of Leonard Road in the Town of Seneca before Velez-Ortiz handcuffed him, according to testimony Friday. Then, the victim was assaulted by both men, lost consciousness and woke up the next day, summoning help at a neighbor's home when he freed his legs from restraints, court records said.

He later learned several items were missing from his home, court records said.