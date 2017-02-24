Wausau father accused of breaking month-old baby's arm

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 26-year-old Wausau father was charged Friday with breaking multiple bones in his month-old daughter which came to light when the baby was taken to a hospital with a broken arm, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Reamer is charged with one felony - physical abuse of a child - and one misdemeanor - participating in child neglect - in the Jan. 5 incident.

A woman told investigators Reamer had the baby "swaddled" and was feeding her "when he heard a pop" and the baby began crying, the complaint said.

Reamer told his live-in girlfriend the injury would not have occurred if he hadn't unswaddled her, the complaint said.

The father did not go to the emergency room with the baby, the complaint said. He told his girlfriend he was scared people would be in his face accusing him of things he didn't do.

Doctors found multiple unexplained fractures consistent with non-accidental child abuse, the complaint said, indicating the mother was also arrested but she had not been charged Friday, according to online Marathon County court records.

Reamer was ordered jailed on a $1,500 signature bond.