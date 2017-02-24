UPDATE: Wausau squad car rear ended - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Wausau squad car rear ended

Posted:

A Wausau squad car was rear ended on US 51 near County Road U Friday afternoon.

Police said the officer was turning around in the median to go to another crash and was rear ended by a car. The officer and passenger of the squad car were taken to the hospital but have been released.

Traffic was backed up on US 51 for nearly an hour.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.