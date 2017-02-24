Area residents wake up to thunder, lightning during snow storm

Many people across Central Wisconsin were woken up early Friday morning to thunder and lightning. Experts said thundersnow is rare, but can happen when the conditions are right.

“Thundersnow usually happens when we have a really intense low pressure system,” Newsline Nine Meteorologist Samantha Kuffel said. “When the low pressure was moving to our south this morning it was intensifying and that caused some lightning and thunder to develop.”

One Wausau resident said he woke up, but did not think it could be thunder.

“My wife thought it was thunder and I told her no, it's just the trains bumping,” Terry Klay said. “She goes no, it's thunder.”

Klay said after he got up in the morning, he learned it was, in fact, thunder him and his wife had heard.

“It was loud,” he said. My wife called me from work and said I was right wasn't I? I said yes.”

Wausau resident Juliann Sklow also said she was woken up by the storm, but knew what it was.

“I have heard it before,” she said. “Seen it before a little bit.”

Kuffel said Friday morning's storm stretched across much of Central Wisconsin.

“It was a band from La Crosse that moved to the northeast and through Central Wisconsin,” she said. “We got reports in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin Dells, Stevens Point, Plover and all around the area.”

Kuffel said thundersnow and lighting is just as dangerous as regular thunder and lightning, so if you are outside when you hear or see it happening, you should go inside.