Flu hospitalizations up from past years in Marathon Co.

By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
MARATHON CO. (WAOW) -

Central Wisconsin health experts said Friday the peak flu season is here.

Health Department workers said this year they've seen more hospitalizations than in the past. They said there is no specific reason why, just the strain of the virus that is going around.

“Each year will vary depending upon the strain that's circulating,” Marathon County Health Department Epidemiologist Becky Mroczenski said. “It's not uncommon that we'll see a peak and then it'll go down and then we'll see another little peak with a different type of strain.”

Mroczenski said flu season usually tapers off in April and May.

