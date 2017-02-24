'I forgive him,' says WI man shot by father while injecting heroin

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis.-- A man whose father shot him in the arm while he was shooting heroin says he's trying to move on, according to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN.

"I forgive him, and I still love him and everything. I understand like that's all you can do. You can't do anything else about this at this point. Might as well get to the acceptance stage, and just try to get over it, you know?" Zak Matte said.

The father, 61, called 911 and admitted he'd had enough when he saw his 27-year-old son injecting heroin.

"I caught him shooting up, and I lost it, I've been dealing this for a while, and I just had enough and I did something stupid," the father told the 911 dispatcher.

Matte said he was living at his parent's house to detox before he started rehab. He said his dad knew he was weaning himself off heroin. It's all the more reason he was shocked when his dad walked into his room with a gun, after seeing Matte injecting himself.

"He saw me doing it, and he just flipped out," Matte said. "Bullet went through my elbow, into my shoulder, tearing all this muscle. They had to resew it all together."

Matte said he doesn't believe his father's claim to police that he was trying to shoot a wall and hit Matte by accident.

"My dad right after it happened just threw a little washcloth at me and walked away. I had to get a towel and make a tourniquet myself as I'm screaming and I'm calling 911 and loved ones like, 'If I die, I love you,' you know? I thought I was going to die for sure. There was so much blood everywhere, you know?'" Matte said.

The district attorney will determine whether the father will face criminal charges and Matte could himself face charges for drug possession.

He said friends are supporting him through a GoFundMe page for now, since he can't live at his parents' house anymore.