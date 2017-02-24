Kids, families enjoy snow day

The snow may be causing issues on the roads, but kids in the area are loving it.

Granite Peak and Marathon County sledding hills were packed with families taking advantage of the fresh flakes.

Although they were thrilled to speed down the hill, what kids really enjoyed was being able to spend time with their loved ones - and get out of school.

"School is fun because you get to learn new things and hang out with your friends," said Matthew Wicklund, who spend Friday at Granite Peak. "But once you're up with family and friends, I feel like it's better than going to school and playing at recess or something."

Many people said they were shocked to see so much snow, given that temperatures reached the sixties earlier in the week.