UPDATE: Train crashes into truck in Wausau

WAUSAU Wis. (WAOW)-- Crews responded to a crash involving a train and truck in Wausau.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. Friday on South 5th Avenue.

Authorities said a woman driving a truck failed to yield to an oncoming train traveling south.

The driver was taken to the hospital for "precautionary measures," according to an officer on scene.

Police said at 8 p.m. they had completed their investigation.

Images show a blue truck was impacted by a Canadian National train.

This is a developing story.