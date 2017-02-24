UPDATE: Train crashes into truck in Wausau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Train crashes into truck in Wausau

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
Connect

WAUSAU Wis. (WAOW)-- Crews responded to a crash involving a train and truck in Wausau.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. Friday on South 5th Avenue.

Authorities said a woman driving a truck failed to yield to an oncoming train traveling south.

The driver was taken to the hospital for "precautionary measures," according to an officer on scene.

Police said at 8 p.m. they had completed their investigation.

Images show a blue truck was impacted by a Canadian National train.

This is a developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.