Wisconsin man gets over 3-year sentence in finger amputation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading no contest last year to cutting off a woman's finger as part of a ritual to honor a fellow rap music fan.

Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Schrap was sentenced Friday on one count of second-degree reckless injury.

A complaint says Schrap and his friends were staging a "ritualistic memorial" at his house in August to commemorate a deceased member of the Juggalos, the name given to fans of the Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse.

WBAY-TV reports the woman allowed Schrap to cut her arm with a machete. She also let Schrap cut off her right pinky finger.

The mother of the woman's boyfriend convinced her to go to the hospital where staff called police.

