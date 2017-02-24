EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic body cam footage of junior high's false alar - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic body cam footage of junior high's false alarm

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW) -

For the first time, we're getting a look at the false alarm at a Portage County junior high school through the lens of a police body camera.

A student at Ben Franklin Junior High School pressed a button that would indicate an intruder at the school on February 17. The response was all captured through the body cameras at the Plover Police Department.

In the video you can see police with their guns out telling kids to run.

You can hear officers say they are unsure where some of the people who ran out of the school ran to.

At one point, the officer sees students up on the roof of the school and tells them to drop what's in their hands.

It ended up being a false alarm, but officers were on high alert for several hours waiting for hours.

Police did not release any of the body camera footage from inside the school and took out any portions that would give away tactics used.

