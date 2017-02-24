Pointers topple Yellowjackets in Commissioner's Cup 5-1

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (UWSP) - The third-ranked UW-Stevens Point men's hockey team defeated UW-Superior, 5-1, in the opening game of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) semifinal round, Friday evening at K.B. Willett Arena.



Junior forward Willem Nong-Lambert opened the scoring for UW-Stevens Point (19-4-3) netting a power-play goal 4:28 into the opening period, giving the Pointers a 1-0 lead over UW-Superior (8-18-2). Nong-Lambert'sgoal would give UWSP a lead entering the first intermission.



At the 5:00 mark of the middle period, Jono Davis found the back of the net off assists by Jacob Barber) and Kelly O'Brien) to put the Pointers up two goals early in the second frame.



With just under three minutes to play in the middle frame, Jordan Neduzak scored the lone Yellowjacket goal to pull UWS within one entering the final frame.



Midway through the third, Davis found the back of the net again off an assist by Trace Strahle to regain UWSP two-goal advantage.



Freshman forward Logan Fredericks tallied his seventh goal of season at the 16:32 mark of the third period to put the Pointers up 4-1, before Kelly O'Brien would add an insurance goal with just six seconds remaining in regulation.



The Pointers out-shot UW-Superior, 39-14. Max Milosek recorded 13 saves in the victory for UWSP, while Kyle Miller made 34 saves for UW-Superior.



The Pointers will return to action tomorrow evening taking on UW-Superior for a right to play in the WIAC Commissioner's Cup Championship game on March. 4.