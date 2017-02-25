Ten area wrestlers advance to Saturday's championship round

With wins in Friday's state semifinals, ten area wrestlers advanced the state championship round and will compete for gold on Saturday night.

SPASH's Brady Koontz (113 lbs) was the only area Division 1 wrestler to qualify, topping his opponent by a 5-2 decision. Brady's twin brother Dylan lost in his semifinal match and will compete for third place tomorrow. Both are defending state champions.

In Division 2, Hunter Luepke (195 lbs) of Spencer/Columbus qualified after pinning Matthew Van Eperen of Wrightstown.

Stratford sends five wrestlers to the finals. Manny Drexler (106 lbs), A.J. Schoenfuss (120 lbs), Jeremy Schoenherr (138 lbs), Mason Kauffman (152 lbs) and Kam Bornbach (220 lbs) all advanced. Schoenfuss, Schoenherr and Bornbach are each going for their third straight state championship.

Two Athens wrestlers advanced, as well. Austin Engel (145 lbs) and Tyson Sommer (285 lbs) each move on. Sommer topped defending state champion Tyson Kauffman of Stratford by 1 -0 decision.

Also in Division 3, Alex Peplinski of Wittenberg-Birnamwood is moving on after pinning his opponent in the first round.

The state championship round is Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Newsline 9 will have coverage from the Kohl Center on Newsline 9 at 6 and 10.

Editor's note: In the video above, Alex Peplinski's name is incorrectly stated as Stephen Peplinski.