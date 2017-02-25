Counseling program for gun violence expands in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee program's expansion may allow more children and families to receive counseling in response to exposure to gun violence and other trauma.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports the Milwaukee Trauma Response Initiative began as a pilot project two years ago in a police district with the city's worst gun violence.

The city and Milwaukee County agreed to expand the effort to another high-violence police district after 240 children or families were referred for counseling last year.

Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs says many people affected by gunfire don't make the headlines.

Hendriel Anderson, psychiatric clinician at the Trauma Response Initiative, says it's important to reassure children they did the right thing in violent situations.

In each of the last two years, there were over 100 fatal shootings in Milwaukee.

