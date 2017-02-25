NEW STUDY: One in four overdose a result of opioids

A chilling new statistic released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that one in four overdoses across the country are a result of opioids.

That number has quadrupled in less than 20 years.

First responders from all over Central Wisconsin weighed-in on the new statistic. They said they are not at all surprised.

"There has been a spike in opioid addiction and use not just in Wood County, but across the nation," said Lt. Bryan Peterson with the Wood County Sheriff's Department. "If a bad batch of heroin goes through, it could be one a day [or] two a day."

Firefighter Paramedic Jared Thompson said that from what he's seen in our area, he's stunned the number is not higher.

"A majority of the serious [overdoses] are narcotic or opioid related. It's have to be high ninety percentile," he said. "Heroin use in this area is quite high, unfortunately."

The study also shows that opioids are responsible for 60% of all fatal overdoses.