State Patrol: 27 crashes during storm

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Friday's snow storm created a slippery commute for many across the region. 

Wisconsin State Patrol reports that in 18 counties, there was a total of 27 crashes. 

Three crashes resulted injuries, 16 run-offs, and 8 caused property damage. 

Authorities said the total number of incidents is average for a snow storm.

