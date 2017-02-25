Wausau West hockey heading to state after thrilling overtime win over SPASH

Wausau West is heading back to the state hockey tournament for the seventh time in eight seasons after a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over SPASH in Saturday's sectional final.

The Warriors and Panthers traded goals for the entire game, with Stevens Point tying it up with a 5:12 remaining in the third period on a goal from Cole Caufield. Caufield got another look in the final seconds of the game, sending a shot off the left post as time expired.

West won the game on an overtime goal by Christian Bardarson. He was assisted by Nick Techel on the game-winning score.

"A lot of it was Techel," Bardarson said of his goal. "He came around the bottom and there was just a lucky opening and I was right there. He got the puck to me and I just got the puck in the net."

The win brings West some redemption after they lost to Antigo in last year's sectional final. That defeat kept them from reaching state for the seventh consecutive season.

"Last year we didn't have the best outcome so today we really wanted to finish it off," Bardarson said. "We knew it was our last ride so we just did whatever we could to win."

The Warriors out-shot SPASH 50-19 in the win. Phil Trzebiatowski kept the Panthers in the game with a 47-save effort to close out his high school career.

West will play either West Salem/Bangor or the Reedsburg co-op in the state quarterfinals next Thursday night in Madison.