Saturday's basketball roundup: D.C. Everest, Loyal girls clinch spots in sectional round

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
BOYS BASKETBALL
   Assumption 55, Phillips 53
   Marathon 57, Edgar 52
   Stanley-Boyd 66, Owen-Withee 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL - REGIONALS

Division 1   

   Appleton West 53, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 49
   Stevens Point 69, Neenah 61
   D.C. Everest 44, Eau Claire North 31

Division 2
   Lakeland 65, Mosinee 47
   Merrill 43, Medford Area 34

Division 3
   Amherst 64, Northland Pines 43

Division 4
   Colby 68, Washburn 65
   Marathon 63, Crivitz 37
   Neillsville 45, Edgar 39
   Stratford 47, Bonduel 24
Division 5   

   Prentice 54, Owen-Withee 44
   Wild Rose 57, Assumption 53
   Loyal 55, Newman Catholic 41

