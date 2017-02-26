Stratford boasts four of central Wisconsin's five state wrestlin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Stratford boasts four of central Wisconsin's five state wrestling champions

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
MADISON (WAOW) -

Four of the area's five state wrestling champions are Stratford, with three of those Tigers competitors clinching their third state title.

A.J. Schoenfuss, Jeremy Schoenherr, Mason Kauffman and Kam Bornbach all brought home state titles for the Tigers. Schoenfuss, Schoenherr and Bornbach all three-peat as WIAA champions.

Spencer/Columbus' Hunter Luepke also made history, becoming the first wrestler from Spencer to win a state championship.

