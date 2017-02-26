One dead in Oneida Co. snowmobile crash

A Kenosha man is dead after his snowmobile struck a utility pole in the Town of Newbold Saturday night.

Investigators say the crash happened on the snowmobile trail near the Rustic Manor in Saint Germain.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, 62-year old Jeffrey E. Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.