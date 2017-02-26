One dead in Oneida Co. snowmobile crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One dead in Oneida Co. snowmobile crash

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
TOWN OF NEWBOLD (WAOW) -

A Kenosha man is dead after his snowmobile struck a utility pole in the Town of Newbold Saturday night. 

Investigators say the crash happened on the snowmobile trail near the Rustic Manor in Saint Germain.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, 62-year old Jeffrey E. Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A 43-year-old passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.