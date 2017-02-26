No injuries in Lincoln Co. school bus, snow plow crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

No injuries in Lincoln Co. school bus, snow plow crash

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
LINCOLN COUNTY (WAOW) -

A school bus with 37 children and adults received major damage after a crash on Friday morning when attempting to pass a snow plow on Highway 51.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, both vehicles were traveling southbound when the school bus tried passing the truck. That's when the driver's side plow wing caused major damage to the bus. 

Authorities say no major injuries were reported. The bus was traveling back to Clintonville from Rhinelander. 

No additional details are available at this time. 

The crash remains under investigation.

