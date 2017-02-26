Green Bay bounces Detroit 89-81 to grab Horizon's No. 3 seed



GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Charles Cooper scored 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting and Kenneth Lowe went 7 for 8 and scored 16 points and Green Bay pulled away late to beat Detroit 89-81 on Sunday to earn the No. 3 seed in the Horizon League Tournament.



Green Bay (18-12, 12-6) beat out Northern Kentucky (21-10, 12-6) which earned the No. 4 seed.



Turner Botz buried a 3 for Green Bay to tie it at 75 with 5:09 left to play. That sparked a 9-2 run that allowing the Phoenix to take control the rest of the way. Jaleel Hogan kept the Titans close, sandwiching jumpers between a Charles Cooper jumper with 1:59 left, but Detroit went scoreless the rest of the way.



Green Bay made all six free throws down the stretch while Detroit (8-22, 6-12) missed four shots and a free throw in the final 94 seconds.



Kameron Hankerson scored 13 points and Kerem Kanter had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Phoenix.



Corey Allen led Detroit with 24 points, Hogan scored 12 and Patrick Robinson Jr. finished with 11.