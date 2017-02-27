New anti-IS strategy may mean deeper US involvement in Syria

By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A new military strategy to meet President Donald Trump's demand to "obliterate" the Islamic State group is likely to deepen U.S. military involvement in Syria. That possibly includes more ground troops, even as the current U.S. approach in Iraq appears to be working and will require fewer changes.

Details are sketchy. But recommendations due at the White House on Monday are likely to increase emphasis on non-military elements of the campaign already underway.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Thursday that the emerging strategy will take aim not just at Islamic State militants but at al-Qaida and other extremist organizations in the Middle East and beyond whose goal is to attack the United States. He emphasized that it would not rest mainly on military might.