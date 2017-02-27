Ex-congregants reveal years of ungodly abuse - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Ex-congregants reveal years of ungodly abuse

SPINDALE, N.C. (AP) -- Forty-three former members of an evangelical church in western North Carolina say they were subjected to years of emotional and physical abuse.

Ex-congregants of the Word of Faith Fellowship tell The Associated Press in on-the-record interviews that instead of finding inner peace and eternal life, they were regularly punched, smacked, choked, slammed to the floor or thrown through walls in the name of the Lord.

They say even young children and babies were abused.

The church denies wrongdoing.
   

