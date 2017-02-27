Wisconsin woman involved in Academy Award nominated documentary "13th"

A local woman got the opportunity of a lifetime, working on a documentary nominated this Sunday for the 89th annual Academy Awards.

Lisa Graves, the Executive Director for the Center for Media and Democracy in Madison, was involved in the Netflix Documentary "13th", a film about the criminal justice system.

The documentary traces the history and problems of our prison system all the way back to the 13th amendment.

"We provided research about the prison privatization issues in the United States including the how American Legislative Exchange Council played a role in pushing forward a number of bills for a couple of decades to increase the for profit prison industry," Graves says.

The film moves through modern history to figure out how the US has become the country with the highest incarceration rate on Earth.

"Within the film there are a number of individuals who are interviewed including a representative from the American Legislative Exchange Council who try to distance the organization from it's role in really trying to push forward these policies that have kept people in prison longer than they should be, " she says.

Graves admits though the whole thing kind of just fell into her lap and that's how the project came to fruition in the first place.

"In 2011 the Center for Media and Democracy right here in Madison, Wisconsin launched ALEC Exposed after a whistleblower gave me the bills that were secretly voted on by corporate lobbyists, and lawmakers, at resorts, behind closed doors, without the press or public present."

Graves says some of the bills made it easier to get away with murder, and some made it harder to vote, or file a lawsuit if someone is hurt on the job.

After news of the whislteblower and the site spread, the documentary's director, Ava DuVernay, reached out for the center's help on the film.

And the rest as they say, is history.

If you're interested in watching 13th you can find it on Netflix, under documentaries.