UPDATE: 14 Lincoln County inmates evacuated after sprinkler damaged

Inmates were evacuated from the Lincoln County Jail early Sunday morning after a fire alarm was set off, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Jail administrator David Manninen said a sprinkler head in a cell on the top tier was intentionally damaged and caused water to flow into the cell block just after 12:00 a.m.

The Merrill Police and Fire Departments were called to the scene. Authorities determined there was no fire.

Manninen said 14 inmates were evacuated from the cell block and brought to another part of the jail.

"They [the cell blocks] were locked down in this instance because it was late at night," he said. "We do a headcount, put them in a different staging area depending on the location of the incident."

Authorities said there was not significant water damage and the person responsible could face criminal damage charges.

According to Manninen, no one was hurt or in danger during the incident.

"We rely on our training and it came through very well," he said. "The people that were on that night did very well."

The department believes the investigation into who set off the sprinkler will be complete within a few weeks.