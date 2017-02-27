Wisconsin native takes home two Oscars - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin native takes home two Oscars

LOS ANGELES (WISN) -

Justin Hurwitz, a graduate of Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin, took home two Academy Awards on Sunday night for his work in the critically-acclaimed film "La La Land."

Hurwitz won back-to-back awards for Best original Score and Best Original Song.

He previously won two Golden Globes for his work on the film.

WISN-TV talked to Hurwitz early Monday morning. He shared a message with his friends, family and fans in the Milwaukee area. "Thanks for all the support from Wisconsin. I hear all of it and it means a lot. I was actually at my parents' Wisconsin cottage in the summer of 2014 when I composed 'City of Stars', so the state played a role in this work."

