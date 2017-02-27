UPDATE: Whitewater students sent home amid pair of suspicious packages

Whitewater High School was put on lockdown Monday morning after two suspicious packages were found outside, authorities said.

Students were moved off campus to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Young Auditorium as a precautionary measure. The Whitewater Aquatic Center was also evacuated and nearby residents were notified.

Police said the packages were discovered around 7:55 a.m. The Kenosha Bomb Squad was called in to assist with the incident, along with Whitewater Police, Whitewater Fire, and the Whitewater Rescue Squad. Both packages were determined to be non-threatening and no additional suspicious items were ever located.

Students were released to their parents and guardians. Classes will resume on Tuesday.

