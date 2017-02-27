Wausau woman, 53, pleads not guilty in gas station theft

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 53-year-old Wausau woman accused of stealing up to $6,200 by taking cash from deposit bags of a gas station pleaded not guilty Monday, according to online Marathon County court records.

Diana Holm is charged with misdemeanor theft in taking the money from Remington Oil between January and August, 2016, the complaint said. No trial date was immediately set.

The store manager told investigators about $6,200 was missing, and Holm acknowledged "sometimes she took $600 to pay her rent and other times the money she took was to pay for her cell phone bill and other items that she was not able to afford," the complaint said.

She said she did not know how long she had been taking money, the complaint said.

"Holm said she would take money from the deposit bag at night and replace the money taken that night from the deposit bag from the following night," the complaint said. "She indicated the more she did this the less she was able to keep up."

Holm is free on $750 signature bond.