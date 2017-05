The Adams County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down the owner of a dog found in the Town of Easton.

According to the department's Facebook page, the male was discovered near the 2900 block of 13th drive.

The post says he is friendly great with other dogs, and is wearing an orange collar with no tags.

If it's your dog, or you know who the owner is, you're asked to contact the Adams County Sheriffs Office at (608) 339-3304 or the Eyes of Hope animal shelter.