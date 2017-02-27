Police: Alleged drunk driver goes through stop sign, slams into hearse

A Florida man crashed into a hearse Saturday afternoon in Fellsmere.

Timothy Young of Jensen Beach drove west through the intersection of New York Avenue and North Willow Street without stopping and collided with a hearse, police said.

The crash was witnessed by a driver behind the hearse and a bicyclist.

Young and the driver of the hearse were taken to the hospital. Both were treated and released.

Young was arrested for driving under the influence and causing a crash with property damage and injuries.

Young told police he had been drinking for a few hours and was looking for Interstate 95 to travel home.