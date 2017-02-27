Stripper sues club in Wisconsin Dells - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Stripper sues club in Wisconsin Dells

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

A former exotic dancer at a Wisconsin Dells strip club says the club pays its dancers essentially nothing.

Teriana Jones, who worked as a stripper at Cruisin' Chubbys Gentleman's Club, filed a class action lawsuit in federal court last week alleging club management required dancers to share tips to such an extent that dancers weren't paid minimum wage or overtime.

Jones filed the lawsuit on behalf of all current dancers and dancers employed by the club in the past three years.

Jones, her lawyer and management at Cruisin' Chubbys didn't immediately return messages. Online court records did not list any attorneys for Cruisin' Chubbys.

Cruisin' Chubbys Gentleman's Club bills itself as the largest adult entertainment center in the Midwest.

