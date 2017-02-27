Merrill man gets one year in jail for throwing cat, killing it

A 25-year-old Merrill man was sentenced to a year in jail Monday for throwing his cat against a door frame, knocking it out and leaving it lay on the floor where it died, according to online Lincoln County court records.

In a plea deal, David Brandenburg was convicted of mistreating an animal causing death as a repeat criminal and prosecutors dropped a felony bail jumping count, court records said. The jail sentence, which begins April 7, includes work privileges.

The cat-throwing incident took place Oct. 12, 2015, the criminal complaint said. Police learned of it three days later.

Brandenburg told investigators he accidentally killed the cat, which he and a woman owned, the complaint said. He said he threw it against the door because it defecated outside its litter box.

Brandenburg said the cat was alive and breathing but not moving after it fell to the floor.

He said he did not know what to do and just left it, until several hours later when he discovered it was dead, before tossing it out, the complaint said.

The maximum punishment for cruelty to an animal causing death is 3 1/2 years in prison.