Ex-financial adviser dies in murder-suicide during trial

Authorities say the deaths of a couple in their home near Oshkosh were a murder-suicide involving a former financial adviser who was on trial for allegedly stealing money from elderly clients.

Oshkosh County Sheriff John Matz said at a news conference Monday that Dewey Josephson apparently shot his wife, Jean Walsh-Josephson, then shot himself in what was a pre-planned event.

Deputies were sent to the couple's home in the Town of Utica to check on her welfare after she failed to show up in court Monday morning.

Court records show Walsh-Josephson was in the middle of a two-week trial on charges of stealing from elderly clients at Thrivent Financial in Oshkosh.

Prosecutors say she stole more than $4 million from at least 14 victims going back about a decade.