Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers unveils new tip reporting app

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Helping solve crimes in Marathon County is now as simple as downloading an app on your phone. It's called P3 Tips.

"It is an ever changing environment and we want to provide our community with the best ways to provide tips to Crime Stoppers," Marathon County Crime Stoppers President Jeff Lindell said.

Crime Stoppers leaders along with area school officials and law enforcement officers unveiled the app during a news conference Monday. It's available in the app store on iPhone or Android.

From 2010 through 2016, Crime Stoppers received 1,596 tips. Investigators say those tips resulted in 370 arrests and solved 299 crimes.

Marathon County Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Newsline 9 has partnered with it since it began.

In addition to the P3 Tips app, you can report crime information on the organization's toll-free hotline at 1-877-409-8777. You can remain anonymous and could eligible for a cash reward.