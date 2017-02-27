Feds clear Wauwatosa police officer in black man's death

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Federal prosecutors have declined to press civil rights charges against a black Wauwatosa police officer who shot and killed a black man in a suburban Milwaukee park.

The announcement Monday followed a decision by state prosecutors in December not to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in the death of 26-year-old Jay Anderson last June. Mensah opened fire after approaching Anderson who was believed to have been asleep in his car.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad said in a letter to the Anderson family's attorney the evidence backs up Mensah's assertion that he feared for his safety because Anderson kept reaching for a gun on the front seat despite commands to stop.

Anderson's survivors dispute that he was going for his gun.

Attorney Jonathan Safran says the family is "extremely upset and disappointed."