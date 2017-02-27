Feds clear Wauwatosa police officer in black man's death - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Feds clear Wauwatosa police officer in black man's death

Posted:

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Federal prosecutors have declined to press civil rights charges against a black Wauwatosa police officer who shot and killed a black man in a suburban Milwaukee park.

The announcement Monday followed a decision by state prosecutors in December not to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in the death of 26-year-old Jay Anderson last June. Mensah opened fire after approaching Anderson who was believed to have been asleep in his car.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad said in a letter to the Anderson family's attorney the evidence backs up Mensah's assertion that he feared for his safety because Anderson kept reaching for a gun on the front seat despite commands to stop.

Anderson's survivors dispute that he was going for his gun.

Attorney Jonathan Safran says the family is "extremely upset and disappointed."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.