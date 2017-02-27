Luepke makes history as Spencer's first wrestling state champ

Hunter Luepke made history for his hometown over the weekend in Madison, becoming the first wrestler from Spencer High School to win an individual state championship.

Luepke, a junior, out-dueled Lucius Rinehard of Evansville to win by an 8-1 decision in the 195 lbs. weight class.

According to Luepke's father, Hunter was also the first student from Spencer to make it to the finals in 25 years.

"I've coached here a long time and we haven't experienced the pinnacle, so to speak," Spencer/Columbus head coach Jake Zschernitz told Newsline 9 on Monday. "It's just awesome (to finally do it). I'm really happy for him."

The school held a rally for Luepke when he returned home on Sunday. After trips to state in his first two seasons for Spencer/Columbus, Luepke was thrilled to finally achieve his top goal.

"I was really excited it about it," Luepke said of his state championship. "I had been working for it all year and since day one of freshman year, so it was really nice that it finally happened."

Leupke is one of Newsline 9's All-Star wrestlers. We will reveal all of our All-Stars next Wednesday, March 8.