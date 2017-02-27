UPDATE: Deputy acted properly in fatally shooting Wausau man

UPDATE: A 40-year-old Wausau man fatally shot by a Lincoln County deputy sheriff fired three shots - one into the ground and two at the deputy - before the deputy radioed "shots fired" and returned fire, hitting the man and dropping him, according to a state report released Tuesday.

While down, Shawn Igers fired two more times at Deputy Shawn Steckbauer, rose to his knees, pointed the pistol at Steckbauer, ignored the deputy's repeated requests to drop the gun, leading to more shots from Steckbauer in a standoff that lasted about 2 1/2 minutes on County Highway FF in the Town of Corning Feb. 27, the report said.

Lincoln County District Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison determined no criminal charges would be filed in Igers' death, ruling Steckbauer's use of deadly force was justified.

In all, Steckbauer, who was raised in Antigo and graduated from high school there in 2006, fired 25 shots, requiring him to reload once, and the incident was captured on his squad car's dashboard-mounted camera, the report issued by the state Department of Justice said.

Steckbauer told investigators he shot at Igers because he "feared for his life," the report said.

A autopsy found Igers died from bullet wounds to his neck, chest and leg. His gun, a Colt .45-caliber handgun, and five empty shells were found near his body, investigators reported.

Steckbauer was dispatched to the scene on a report of a Ford pickup truck in the ditch, arriving to find a man standing near the driver's door, the report said.

Steckbauer said something like "Hey partner," and Igers responded, "Good, how are you?" Steckbauer noticed Igers holding a black object in his left hand before one shot was fired into the ground, the report said.

"Put the gun down," the deputy demanded.

"(Expletive) you," Igers said, before firing two more shots, one hitting the squad car windshield within two feet of where Steckbauer was standing.

A woman who lived with Igers for several years before breaking up with him told investigators that last June he attempted suicide by taking "a bunch of drugs," the report said. A neighbor found Igers unconscious in the backyard of his home and an ambulance was called, the unnamed woman said.

******************************

UPDATE: Officials determined that the use of force was justified in a shooting involving a Lincoln County deputy and a Wausau man in February.

Lincoln County District Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison issued the decision Tuesday regarding the use of force in the officer involved death of Shawn Igers.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

--------------------------------------

UPDATE: The officer involved in a fatal shooting on Monday has been identified as Deputy Sam Steckbauer, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Jeff Jaeger said Steckbauer has been employed as a deputy in Lincoln County since 2010.

Steckbauer has been placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure.

No more information is expected to be released until the Department of Criminal Investigation completes its investigation.

************

The Wausau man killed in a shooting with a Lincoln County deputy sheriff graduated from college about a year ago and was the commencement speaker, authorities said Tuesday. He had also had spent some time in prison.

Shawn M. Igers, 40, was killed after firing shots at a deputy Monday night, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

The deputy, who was not named, was responding to reports of a car in a ditch on County Road FF in the Town of Corning, about 10 miles southwest of Merrill, the statement said.

That's when Igers shot at the deputy, and the deputy returned fire, killing Igers, according to the sheriff's department.

Igers' body has been taken to Madison for an autopsy.

The deputy has more than six years of law enforcement experience and has been placed on administrative leave, the sheriff's department said.

University of Wisconsin-Marathon County Dean Keith Montgomery said Igers graduated in spring 2016, earning an associate degree in general education, and he was the commencement speaker. The speech included mentions of his troubles with the law.

“He was very active and engaged on campus,” Montgomery said. “A lot of people knew him.”

Igers edited the student newspaper The Forum, contributed magazine articles and helped establish a student area on the northern end of campus, the dean said.

A man who lived near where the shooting occurred said he saw police cars but did not know what was going on.

"I was watching TV and saw then I saw red lights. I looked out the door and I could see all of the squad cars." Melvin Klebenow said. "They were here all night. I heard the ambulance come."

Klebenow said he grew up in the area and doesn't remember anything like this happening.

"I thought maybe someone had hit a deer," he said. "We're just not used to that in this area. It was surprising to hear that it was a shooting."

One of Igers' neighbors in Wausau, who shared cookouts with Igers, said he suffered from depression and recently broke up with a girlfriend.

Igers has a record of criminal convictions, including a pending burglary charge that had him returning to court in April, according online Marathon County court records. He had also spent some time in prison, the records indicated.

*********************************

A 40-year-old man died after firing shots at a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy following an evening traffic stop, according to Jim Palmer of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

The man fired shots at the deputy, hitting the squad car, forcing the officer to return fire Monday evening on a rural road southwest of Merrill, Palmer said in a phone interview from Madison.

"It appears the officer showed great courage and skill in what must have been an extraordinarily harrowing ordeal," Palmer said.

Palmer did not know why the traffic stop was made.

Palmer is the executive director for WPPA, which assists law enforcement, the Department of Justice and the state Division of Criminal Investigation during incidents like this.

The DCI is investigating the incident, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The shooting happened near County Road FF and Berlin Lane in the town of Corning sometime before 8:30 Monday night, the agency said. The intersection is in a rural area about 10 miles southwest of Merrill.

The deputy involved in the shooting was OK but no other details were released, including what the use of deadly force entailed, the sheriff's department said.

In a case of 'use of deadly force', Palmer said this situation does satisfy that terminology.

The sheriff's department issued a statement Tuesday morning, saying it had no additional information about the incident.

Monday's fatal shooting was the second involving officers within the past year.

Last summer, some deputies were among four officers in a shooting that killed a 50-year-old Eagle River man.

Scott Minard died July 26 in a standoff with police near Merrill in which more than 20 shots were fired following a high-speed chase.

Several weeks later, a state probe determine the officers acted properly and violated no laws that warranted criminal charges,

The incident started when Minard fired two shots from a stolen .22-caliber handgun at an Antigo policeman who had stopped Minard's vehicle on suspicion of drug activity, according to a 10-page report.

Minard then fled, sometimes at speeds exceeding 120 mph on state Highway 64, leading to the standoff after officers were able to flatten the tires on his vehicle, the report said.

Minard had a 12-gauge shotgun and ignored commands to drop it as he stood outside the disabled vehicle, smoking numerous cigarettes, the report said.

Minard told the officers he had served time in prison and was not going back, the report said.

At some point in the standoff, officers tried to deliver water to Minard in an armored vehicle, Minard walked toward it, said something like "Is this enough to make you shoot me?" raised the shotgun and officers fired at him, the report said.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

------------------------------------------------------------------

A 40-year-old man died after the deadly use of force by a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy, Merrill Fire Chief Dave Savone said Tuesday.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The incident happened near County Road FF and Berlin Lane in the town of Corning sometime before 8:30 Monday night, the agency said. The intersection is in a rural area about 10 miles southwest of Merrill.

The deputy involved in the incident was OK but no other details were released, including what the use of deadly force entailed, the sheriff's department said.

Johnny Koremenos, a spokesman for the state Department of Justice in Madison, was not immediately available by telephone Tuesday morning and did not immediately respond to email questions.

The sheriff's department issued a statement Tuesday morning, saying it had no additional information about the incident.

The deadly use of force generally pertains to an officer involved shooting, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

A Newsline 9 reporter said there were more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles on the scene Monday night.

Stay with Newsline 9 for any developments on this story.