Monday Sports Report: Girls basketball regional finals

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Listed below are scores from Monday's girls basketball regional finals. For the WIAA brackets, click here.

Division 1
   Appleton West 55, Stevens Point 42
Division 2
   Hortonville 56, Merrill 53
   New London 53, Lakeland 44
Division 3
   Amherst 60, Xavier 47
Division 4
   Cameron 61, Colby 58
   Neillsville 51, Marathon 39
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40, Stratford 33
Division 5
   Clayton 53, Prentice 50
   Elcho 63, Three Lakes 54
   Tri-County 54, Wild Rose 52

