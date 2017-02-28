Divided Republicans await guidance from Trump - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Divided Republicans await guidance from Trump

Posted:

By ERICA WERNER
AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Congressional Republicans are hoping for clarity from President Donald Trump on key issues like health care when he delivers his first speech to a joint meeting of Congress.

It comes as Republicans are discovering, a month into Trump's administration, how difficult it will be to make good on their many promises now that they control Washington in full.

The GOP's long-stated plans to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with something better are running into major difficulties even before legislation is officially released.

In the face of the divisions, several House Republicans said they would like to hear Trump sketch a clear vision, or better yet an endorsement of their plan, when he addresses Congress Tuesday night.

