Afghan official: Policeman turns gun on colleagues, kills 11 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Afghan official: Policeman turns gun on colleagues, kills 11

Posted:

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (AP) -- Afghan officials say at least 11 police officers have been shot and killed by a fellow policeman at a checkpoint in the southern Helmand province.

Omer Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the policeman turned his rifle on his colleagues and killed them late Monday night in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.

Zwak says the attacker collected all the firearms and ammunition from his colleagues, then fled the scene in a police vehicle -- presumably to join the Taliban. He says an investigation is underway.

Dr. Din Mohammad at the Lashkar Gah Hospital confirmed the death toll. He says they received 11 bodies, all with gunshot wounds.

The Taliban made no official statement or claim about the attack but Afghanistan has seen several such incidents over the past years.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.