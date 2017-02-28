'Frat Lives Matter' spray-painted on UConn spirit rocks - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

'Frat Lives Matter' spray-painted on UConn spirit rocks

Posted:

STORRS, Conn. (AP) -- The governing council for several University of Connecticut fraternity chapters is denouncing "Frat Lives Matter" messages spray-painted on so-called spirit rocks on campus.

WVIT-TV reports UConn's Interfraternity Council says the messages were found on rocks throughout the university's Storrs campus Monday.

The incident comes after six Kappa Sigma fraternity members were charged last week in the October death of 19-year-old Jeffny Pally.

Police say Pally had been sitting against a garage door of the UConn Public Safety Complex when she was run over by a fire vehicle.

The fraternity lost its recognition and housing due to off-campus incidents unrelated to Pally's death.

Authorities say they don't know who wrote the "Frat Lives Matter" messages. The rocks have since been repainted to include messages of unity.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.