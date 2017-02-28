Got milk? Number of Wisconsin dairy co-ops are shrinking

The number of agriculture co-ops in Wisconsin dropped from 180 in 200 to just over 110 in 2015.

An in depth look at those numbers show that in the same 15 year span, the number of dairy co-ops in Wisconsin have gone from 31 to 21. The decrease is due to merging and consolidation offers from larger corporations. It seems like a small change in statistics over several years, but it is a concern among farmer unions.

Darin Von Ruden, President of the Wisconsin Farmers Union says that "They're (larger corporations) putting all the smaller ones out of business or they're buying them up and convincing their members that getting bigger is the way to go."

Darin is still not convinced that this is the way to go. If getting bigger is the way to do it, farmers then need to be more efficient. So far the largest producers of dairy in Wisconsin have become efficient, but are still reporting losses.

"We're supposed to becoming more and more efficient," Von Ruden said. "And I relayed the question somewhat last year; Wisconsin Farmers Union did a survey of all the dairy producers in the state of Wisconsin and even the largest producers were still losing money last year. So the efficiency theory doesn't seem to be necessarily becoming true."

Losing dairy co-ops across the state would mean severing a strong relationship between farmers and local grocery stores such as the People's Co-Op in La Crosse. We caught up with Lizzy Haywood, the CEO of People's Co-Op in La Crosse and Rochester, Minnesota to see how it may impact the community. Lizzy emphasized "Co-ops of farmers make communities stronger. They're not just doing better business practices, sharing business expenses, training new farmers, making sure the products get to market consistently and safely, but these people are making sure that the U.S. dollars are invested in U.S. farms."

If these dairy co-op consolidations continue it will narrow the dairy competition across the state. This in turn may mean missing out on the freshest products Wisconsin has to offer everyday. Haywood adds, "The farmer co-ops in Wisconsin means we get better cheese everyday. And I think that matters a lot."

The process in which co-ops decide to merge can be quite the struggle as well. In most cases, a large number of co-op members must vote in favor of merging. Typically, 60 percent of the members must vote to approve the consolidation.