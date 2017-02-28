Feds clear Wisconsin officer who shot, killed man in park

Federal charges will not be brought against a Wauwatosa police officer who shot and killed a man in Madison Park last June, the attorney for the victim's family said Monday.

Jay Anderson, 25, died at Froedtert Hospital on June 23 after being shot in his car by Officer Joseph Mensah.

Anderson's survivors have maintained that the department botched the investigation. Wauwatosa police Chief Barry Weber refuted that, saying that the officer acted in accordance with Wisconsin law because he feared for his safety.

An investigative synopsis report provided by the Milwaukee Police Department said Mensah fired after Anderson appeared to reach for a gun that was on the front passenger seat of his car.

Wauwatosa police dash video of Jay Anderson shooting

"The video recording of the incident from Officer Mensah's squad car indicates that Mr. Anderson did repeatedly move his arm toward the gun as Mensah confronted him. Ultimately, Anderson did lean his whole body down toward this gun just before Mensah started firing," U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad said in a letter to Johnathan Safran, the family's attorney.

The district attorney in December opted not to charge Mensah in Anderson's death.