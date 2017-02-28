Mom wants teacher fired for using Ouija board with kindergarten students

An outraged mother is calling on Milwaukee Public Schools officials to fire a kindergarten teacher who introduced the young students in her class to a Ouija board.

The mom, who asked to not be publicly named, said the game was used on Friday in her 5-year-old's classroom at Zablocki Elementary.

"They were shutting off the lights and making it dark and talking to spirits. That's not something that should be at school," the mother said of the game, which is said to be able to channel spirits.

In an email to the mother, the teacher said the Ouija board had been in the classroom since Halloween.

"The kids have been asking for a scary story and I got the board and moved the paper clip to answer some of their questions. They asked about scary characters in movies. I did not say there were spirits. It was all done in fun. I understand your concern. It was silly and I'm sorry. I will take the board home and this won't happen again," the teacher said.

The family said the children are too young to be exposed to the concepts of Ouija boards, and they believe the teacher should just stick to curriculum.

The 5-year-old is now having nightmares, the mother said.

"He's scared now to go to bed at night, to be in the dark, anything alone," she said.

MPS officials have not responded to a request for comment.