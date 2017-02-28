UPDATE: Wisconsin youth prison bill moves through hearing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A bill addressing abuse allegations at Wisconsin's troubled youth prison is gaining traction.

The measure would make guards at the facility outside Irma mandatory child abuse reporters. It sailed through a Senate judiciary committee public hearing Tuesday. Sen. LaTonya Johnson, one of the bill's chief authors, was the only person who spoke on the measure, saying it would create accountability and transparency.

Wisconsin law protects mandatory reporters from being fired. Workers in nearly 30 professions are considered mandatory reporters in Wisconsin, including doctors and teachers -- but not youth prison guards.

The FBI is currently investigating allegations of widespread abuse at the prison. Current and former inmates have filed two federal lawsuits challenging conditions at the prison.

The GOP-controlled Legislature has yet to pass anything addressing the prison.

-----

A bill addressing abuse allegations at Wisconsin's troubled youth prison might be gaining some traction in the Legislature.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing Tuesday morning on a new bill that would make guards at the facility outside Irma mandatory child abuse reporters.

The FBI is currently investigating allegations of widespread abuse at the prison in the woods outside Irma in far northern Wisconsin. No one has been charged yet but a number of state prison officials have resigned or retired since word of problems at the facility surfaced in December 2015. Current and former inmates have filed two federal lawsuits challenging conditions at the prison.

The GOP-controlled Legislature has yet to pass any bills addressing the prison.